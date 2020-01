Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - MTV's "Catfish: The TV Show" brings together couples who have interacted solely through computer screens. Hosts Nev Shulman and Kamie Crawford join us to discuss the upcoming season and some of the most outstanding moments from their "Catfish" careers.

New episodes of "Catfish: The TV Show" will air Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. on MTV. Visit www.mtv.com/shows/catfish-the-tv-show for more information.