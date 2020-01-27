Kobe Bryant, daughter among 9 killed in California helicopter crash

Reactions continue to pour in mourning loss of NBA legend Kobe Bryant

CALABASAS, Calif. – From athletes to politicians, public figures are reacting to the reports that Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash in Southern California.

The basketball legend and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among the five people who died when the aircraft went down in Calabasas around 10 a.m. Sunday, according to multiple reports, including TMZ and ESPN.

The sports community, celebrities and even President Trump are continuing to express their condolences online.

