CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A Chesapeake Sherrif’s Deputy was arrested and charged with a DUI following a traffic stop.

According to officials, 55-year-old Bonnie Keefer was off duty when she was stopped by police after complaints that a black Toyota truck was driving erratically.

Police responded to the complaints around 12 p.m., January 17, in the 3200 block of Pryor Court.

