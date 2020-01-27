Norfolk Police investigating alleged hit-and-run of teen

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Police and Fire Rescue responded to reports of a person lying in the middle of the road Sunday afternoon.

Police say when arriving to the 2100 block of Cromwell Drive, they found a 12-year-old male who appeared to be hit by a vehicle.

The teen was taken to the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters where they treated him for non-life threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating the incident.

Officials ask is anyone has any information to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

