Kobe Bryant, daughter among 9 killed in California helicopter crash

Norfolk Police investigating alleged hit-and-run of teen

Posted 3:19 pm, January 27, 2020, by

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Police and Fire Rescue responded to reports of a person lying in the middle of the road Sunday afternoon.

Police say when arriving to the 2100 block of Cromwell Drive, they found a 12-year-old male who appeared to be hit by a vehicle.

The teen was taken to the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters where they treated him for non-life threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating the incident.

Officials ask is anyone has any information to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Google Map for coordinates 36.885190 by -76.258559.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.