× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: A few showers today, cooler days ahead

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A cooler week ahead… Today may be the warmest day of the week with highs in the mid 50s, about 5 degrees above normal for this time of year. We will see a mix of clouds today with a few showers possible, mainly in NE NC. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight with isolated showers possible and lows drop to the mid 30s overnight.

We will see more sunshine tomorrow with highs in the upper 40s, near normal for this time of year. Highs will dip to the mid 40s through midweek with a mix of sun and clouds.

We will warm back to the 50s for the end of the week and the weekend. Our biggest rain chance this week is set to move in on Saturday.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Isolated Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: W 5-10

Tonight: Mix of Clouds, Isolated Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: NW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: NW 5-15

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

January 27th

1998 Flash Flooding: Eastern Coastal, Southeast Virginia

1998 Winter Weather: Noreaster, Heavy rain & high winds along coast

2011 1”-3” snow south central VA, Lower MD Eastern Shore

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.