Man sentenced to 35 years for child sexual abuse

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A Virginia Beach judge sentenced a man to 35 years in prison for several sexual abuse charges.

29-year-old Anthony Dwayne Duncan was sentenced to 35 years for two counts of the making of child porn, one count of custodial indecent liberties, and one count of aggravated sexual battery of victim under 13-years-old.

A judge sentenced him for 60 years, but Duncan only has to serve for 35 years.

This sentence is much greater than the recommended sentence of no more than 14 years and five months.

Duncan plead guilty on October 15, 2019.

Duncan was convicted guilty for sexually abusing a child while the child was asleep.

Officials say, Duncan took photos of the acts and two years later Duncan’s wife found a notebook under the driver’s seat of the family’s vehicle.

Duncan’s wife says she found a story detailing sexual fantasies with three children and even included the Virginia Beach victim from September 2013, reports say.

At the time of the discovery of the notebook, Duncan lived in Georgia.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Office began to investigate the case and conducted a search of Duncan’s laptop.

Police found the photos from the abuse Duncan inflicted upon the child in Virginia Beach in 2013.

Duncan admitted to police in Georgia and from the Virginia Beach Police Department that he sexually assaulted the child in Virginia Beach on September 29, 2013. He also admitted to taking the pornographic photos.

Duncan was also convicted in Georgia for possession of child pornography in connection with the same photos he took in the Virginia Beach incident.