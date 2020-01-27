Hampton Police investigating 7-Eleven robbery

HAMPTON, Va. – Hampton Police need the public’s help in identifying the suspect in connection to a 7-Eleven robbery.

Police say the robbery took place early Monday morning around 12:38 a.m., at the 7-Eleven in the first block of Beach Road.

According to police, a white male entered the 7-Eleven with a knife and demanded money.

After receiving the money, the suspect fled in a light-colored sedan driving towards Silver Isles Boulevard, police say.

According to officials, the suspect is described as a short white man, weighing about 250 pounds. The suspect was last seen wearing a dark grey sweatshirt, light gray sweatpants, a black bandanna covering his face, and green and grey gloves.

Police ask if anyone has any information regarding this incident to please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.