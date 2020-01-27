Kobe Bryant, daughter among 9 killed in California helicopter crash

Governor orders flags lowered for North Carolina soldier killed in Syria

The U.S. Capitol in Washington is seen between flags at the Washington Monument at half-staff, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2009, in honor of the passing of Sen. Edward Kennedy, D-Mass. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered that all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities be lowered to half-staff in honor of a 22-year-old soldier who died in Syria.

Cooper ordered the flags be flown at half-staff starting Monday in honor of Spc. Antonio Moore of Wilmington.

The Defense Department says he died Friday while conducting route-clearing operations in Syria.

Moore was assigned to the 363rd Engineer Battalion, 411th Engineer Brigade, based in Knightdale.

Flags are to remain at half-staff through sunset on Feb. 2.  Other groups are encouraged to fly flags at half-staff as a show of respect.

