For your viewing amusement: Billed as a football amusement park, Wink samples Super Bowl Experience

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - This year's two Super Bowl teams, the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, arrived in South Florida late Sunday night. But Monday night is the media's first opportunity to visit with players and coaches as the NFL hosts Super Bowl Opening Night at Marlins Park in downtown Miami.

But News 3 Sports Director Adam Winkler and photojournalist John Rector couldn't wait until Monday evening to receive a Super Bowl 'experience'.

"A lot of people aren't luck enough to have a ticket to Sunday's Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium," explained Nicki Ewell, the Director of Events for the NFL. "So this is your Super Bowl. This is your chance to still feel like you still embraced the Super Bowl."

Monday afternoon, News 3 were given access to the Super Bowl Experience presented by Lowe's. Located inside the Miami Beach Convention Center, the set-up spans 500,000 square feet and is billed as a football amusement park.

In addition to NFL Scouting Combine drills, there are numerous photo opportunities - including Super Bowl championship rings and the actual Vince Lombardi trophy for which the 49ers and Chiefs are playing Sunday. Numerous NFL players will be making appearances at the Super Bowl Experience throughout the week.

