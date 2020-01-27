× First Warning Forecast: Tracking a mainly dry week, rain chances go up Saturday

A weak disturbance will moves across North Carolina tonight. This will produce a few light showers. Otherwise, skies will continue to clear with lows in the 30s.

Plenty of sunshine to start the day Tuesday as high pressure builds over the area. This will help to keep us nice and dry. Temperatures will be a bit cooler than the past couple of days with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Temperatures will dip into the 50s overnight.

Dry weather will prevail Wednesday and Thursday. Skies will be partly cloudy and temperatures will trend at or just below normal in the mid 40s.

Temperatures begin to trend milder as we end the month of January. Highs will warm to the low 50s Friday under partly cloudy skies. We are keeping our eye on a potential storm system that would impact us late Friday and Saturday. An area of low pressure will form off the coast, bringing rain to the area. We are still days out, so we will keep our eye on the weather models. Temperatures will warm to the low 50s.

We’ll dry out for Sunday and highs will once again be in the low 50s. We’ll continue to trend warmer to start the work week. Expect highs in the mid 50s.

