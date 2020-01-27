Chesapeake Public Schools holds teacher job fair

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Chesapeake Public Schools are set to host a job fair on February 13.

The job fair will begin at 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m., at Western Branch High School.

The job fair allows teachers to interview for the 2020 through 2021 school year.

Teacher must have valid teaching license or be able to obtain one by August 2020.

Interviews will be scheduled at a first-come, first-served basis.

Chesapeake Public Schools ask teachers that are interested to please bring several copies of their resume.

Registration is required to attend.

To register, click here.

For the Chesapeake Public School’s 2020-2021 applications, click here.

For more information, please contact Mindy Green at 757-547-0001.