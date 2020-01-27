Chesapeake man accused of scheme to steal from Navy

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Michael Kitrel was charged with conspiracy to commit larceny of government money.

The defendant registered a business called ‘L&K’ and was allegedly selling chemically inactive training kits worth $13,899 each, according to court records.

Kitrel was allegedly working with two naval officers. Records state that Courtney Cloman is a naval flight officer who was sentenced to six months home detection and 3 years probation after he plead guilty to participating a scheme to defraud the Navy last year.

In that case – court documents state that the Navy spent $280,992 on fraudulent dealings with an unnamed “Firm V” and L&K. Cloman is listed in the new court documents against Kitrel.

Documents also state that the business started in 2014 out of Kitrel’s home in Chesapeake. Another naval officer – who News 3 is not naming because he has not been charged – had the authority to purchase goods for his unit and was allegedly involved in the scheme as well.

Cloman received payment from Kitrel for his assistance with the operation of L&K, according to the documents.

It states “Firm V” is located in San Diego and is veteran owned which provides logistical support services to industry and government agencies.

Federal prosecutors allege the scheme went on from May 2014 until February 2015, where Kitrel and the two naval officers would personally profit by steering Navy contracts to a sham company by submitting false and fraudulent purchase documents to the Navy for the training devices.

It was part of the scheme that the unnamed naval officer would sign and date packing slips on behalf of his Naval Unit indicating that L&K had delivered products to the Navy when in fact they had not, according to documents.

An alias “David Freese” was used, it states. In total, Kitrel personally profited $78,0000 in fraud proceeds, according to court documents and the Navy provided L&K about $190,386 despite receiving nothing in return, according to the records.

Kitrel is expected to enter of plea of guilty Monday afternoon.