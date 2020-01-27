Celebrating National Chocolate Cake Day with Chef Patrick on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Chef Patrick Evans Hylton shows us how to make a buffalo chicken dip that's perfect for Super Bowl Sunday and shares a tasty treat in honor of National Chocolate Cake Day.

WINE DOWN: PETER FRANUS CHARDONNAY

Zoes Steak & Seafood has an amazing wine list, with wines available by the glass and by the bottle while dining at the fine dining restaurant, and also retail by the bottle to take home to enjoy. The restaurant’s super sommelier, Marc Sauter, has picked today’s wine for us.

Marc describes the Peter Franus Chardonnay Carneros 2015 (California) as having a “crisp lemon and apple and is very refreshing with clean acidity.” Zoes bought 5 of the 100 cases made and is the only retailer and/or restaurant in Virginia to offer it.

The wine comes from Zoes Steak & Seafood, www.ZoesVB.com .

For more information about the winery, www.PeterFranus.com .

TOUCHDOWN WITH THIS BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP

My Buffalo Chicken Dip is quick and easy to make.

It’s a perfect treat for Super Bowl Sunday; serve with corn chips to celebrate National Corn Chip Day on Jan. 29. Rather than roasting a chicken, take a tasty short cut with rotisserie chicken or grilled chicken breasts and shred the meat for the dip. Here’s how I make it:

In a medium bowl, add 1/2 pound finely pulled skinless chicken, 1/2 cup Greek yogurt, 1/4 cup finely chopped celery, 1/4 cup hot sauce, and 1-2 tablespoons dried ranch dressing powder and stir to thoroughly incorporate. Cover and chill for 2-3 hours or overnight. Add additional yogurt if you like a creamier dip, and adjust the hot sauce and ranch dressing powder according to your taste.

The ingredients comes from The Fresh Market, www.TheFreshMarket.com.

SLICE INTO NATIONAL CHOCOLATE CAKE DAY

National Chocolate Cake Day is celebrated on Jan. 27, and the delish and decadent chocolate cake in today’s segment comes from Kahiau’s Bakery & Cafe in Virginia Beach.

Chef/owner Victoria Sgro, who is classically trained in French pastries, makes the dessert gluten-free and vegan.

The cake comes from Kahiau’s Bakery & Cafe, www.Kahiaus.com .

THE DEVIL MADE ME EAT IT

I love deviled eggs, but they are not often found on restaurant menus.

At Green Leaf and Pebble Tea Spa & Cafe there’s seven offerings, and at a recent visit, I enjoyed the Blue Pig. Here, egg halves were filled with yolks, and garnished with bacon and blue cheese, and a maple syrup drizzle completed the dish

The Blue Pig Devilish Eggs comes from Green Leaf and Pebble Tea Spa & Cafe, www.GreenLeafAndPebble.com .

MORE VIRGINIA EATS + DRINKS

For Reads, Recipes and Resources from Virginia Eats + Drinks, visit www.VirginiaEatsAndDrinks.com.