Package found at Norfolk International Airport deemed not suspicious

NORFOLK, Va. – Officials were investigating after a ‘suspicious package’ was found at Norfolk International Airport.

A bomb squad was on scene investigating and has now confirmed that the package is not a threat to the public.

Curbside service were closed and baggage belts three, four, and five were shut down at the arriving baggage belts.

No flights have been affected at this moment, but officials are adjusting airlines for those whose baggage was on the closed belts.

There are no further details at this time.

