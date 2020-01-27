Kobe Bryant, daughter among 9 killed in California helicopter crash

Author deletes children’s book co-written with Kobe Bryant

SAO PAULO – Kobe Bryant and Brazilian writer Paulo Coelho were working together on a children’s book, but the author of “The Alchemist” says he decided to delete the draft after Bryant’s death.

The 72-year-old novelist told The Associated Press that the two men started discussing the book project in 2016, when Bryant retired after a 20-year NBA career.

They began writing a few months ago.

Within hours of hearing of Bryant’s death in a helicopter crash, Coelho said he was deleting the book because it didn’t make sense to publish without Bryant.

