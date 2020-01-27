Act 3 Podcast: Dolittle, SAG Awards, Obi-Wan and Ghostbusters!

It’s a very special episode of Act 3 this week! News anchor and host of the “Off Script On 3” podcast, Blaine Stewart, returns to the show along with comedian Forrest Deal! This week Chandler dragged them to a showing of “Dolittle”, and… things got “wild”. Why is this film bombing at the box office? Listen and laugh along as the guys try to recall the details and get a handle on just what is happening in this crazy movie. Plus, we have news updates on some hot Hollywood properties, the takeaways from last week’s SAG Awards, and the scoop on some great content available to stream now! All that and a laugh-a-minute on this week’s episode of Act 3.

Act One: News

–03:00 – Takeaways from the SAG Awards

–12:30 – “Obi-Wan” show on Disney+ has been delayed

–18:20 – “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” will feature much of the original cast

Act Two: What We’re Watching

–24:50 – Blaine: “Letterkenney” on HULU

–28:00 – Forrest: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, “Astronomy Club”

–32:10 – Chandler: “The Two Popes”

Act Three: Trying to make sense of “Dolittle”

–35:00 – Forrest, Blaine and Chandler try to recount and grapple with the details of 2020’s “Dolittle” (Full Spoilers)