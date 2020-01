Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The Hampton Roads Naval Museum will host the 9th Annual Brick by Brick: Lego Shipbuilding event on Saturday, February 1st, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Decker Half Moone Cruise and Celebration Center in downtown Norfolk. Exhibit Specialist Don Darcy joins us to talk about the free educational event for shipbuilders of all ages and shows us how to create a ship model using only Legos.

For more information visit www.facebook.com/HRNavalMuseum.