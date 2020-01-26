Virginia Department of Health investigating 3 potential cases of coronavirus

RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia Department of Health said in a statement that it is investigating three residents, two in Central Virginia and one in Northern Virginia, who “meet both clinical and epidemiologic criteria” for coronavirus.

According to VDH, public health is currently working closely with all three patients and anyone who was in close contact with them to prevent the spread of illness. The patients’ information is not being released at this time.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is also investigating a potential case of coronavirus.

Common coronaviruses can cause mild to moderate upper-respiratory tract illness, like the common cold. Public health officials are still learning about the current outbreak of coronavirus and how it affects people, VDH said.

The department is encouraging health care providers to ask patients about their recent international travel and consider coronavirus infection in patients who have traveled to Wuhan, China within 14 days of the onset of symptoms.

You can keep up-to-date on the latest local information on coronavirus at VDH’s website here.