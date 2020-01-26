Newport News Police mourn officer’s death, provide more details of deadly incident

Three years later, Trump travel ban heads back to court

Posted 8:17 pm, January 26, 2020, by

RICHMOND, Va. – President Donald Trump’s travel ban on travelers from predominantly Muslim countries is headed back to a federal appeals court, three years after it was first imposed.

A protester holds a poster with the social media hashtag “#refugeesWelcome,” during a demonstration against President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban, Monday, May 15, 2017, outside a federal courthouse in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

On Tuesday, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond is scheduled to hear arguments in three lawsuits filed by U.S. citizens and permanent residents whose relatives have been unable to enter the U.S. because of the ban.

The appeals court is being asked to decide whether a federal judge in Maryland made a mistake when he refused to dismiss the lawsuits, despite a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that found the ban has a “legitimate grounding in national security concerns.”

Related:

Trump: Travel ban expansion coming, nations aren’t yet final

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.