CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Chesapeake Police Department is shutting down North Battlefield Boulevard in front of the Chesapeake Regional Medical Center due to a multi-vehicle crash.

Currently, there is no word on the number of people injured or the extent of injuries. The police crash team is investigating the crash, according to the department.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨: Northbound Battlefield Blvd is CLOSED at Knells Ridge Blvd due to a vehicle accident. No estimate for reopening. Police are on scene directing traffic. — Chesapeake Roads (@ChesapeakeRoads) January 26, 2020