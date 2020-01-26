Photos from the 62nd annual GRAMMY Awards

LOS ANGELES – Music’s biggest night returns.

The ceremony for the 62nd annual GRAMMY Awards, held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, aired Sunday night on News 3. R&B singer and 15-time GRAMMY winner Alicia Keys hosted the show for the second year in a row.

Ariana Grande, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Rosalía, H.E.R., the Jonas Brothers and Tyler, The Creator are some of the current nominees who will take the stage.

Check out our gallery of photos from the red carpet and the live telecast.