NFL Pro Bowl packed with pending free agents like Brees, Henry

Posted 1:33 pm, January 26, 2020, by

NFC quarterback Drew Brees, of the New Orleans Saints, during a practice for the NFL Pro Bowl. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — A number of Pro Bowlers are about to get paid.

And not just the relative pocket change ($35,000 or $70,000) that comes with competing in the NFL’s annual all-star game in Orlando.

About a dozen Pro Bowl players are pending free agents, including the NFL’s all-time leading passer and the league’s top rusher and top pass-rusher in 2019.

They’ve been politically correct all week, insisting they want to remain with their current teams. But the reality is some of them surely will be elsewhere next season, making the Pro Bowl their final game in these helmets.

