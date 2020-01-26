× First Warning Forecast: Tracking sunshine and highs in the 50s

Today will be cooler, but seasonal for this time of year with highs in the low 50s. Expect plenty of sunshine for most of the area with a few more clouds to the north on the peninsulas and eastern shore. They will continue to clear as the day progresses.

Temperatures will continue to trend in the low 50s to start the work week. Keeping a slight chance for an isolated shower due to a disturbance .

High pressure will build in for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s. Wednesday is actually the day when our normal high in Norfolk goes from 48 degrees, to 49 degrees. It’s all uphill from here!

Rain chances will increase for the weekend as an area of low pressure forms off the coast. Temperatures will be close to normal, with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Meteorologist April Loveland

