× First Warning Forecast: Increasing clouds, isolated shower, highs in the 50s

Mostly clear and chilly overnight. Expect lows in the 30s.

Temperatures will continue to trend in the low 50s to start the work week. Keeping a slight chance for an isolated shower due to a disturbance .

High pressure will build in for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s. Wednesday is actually the day when our normal high in Norfolk goes from 48 degrees, to 49 degrees. It’s all uphill from here!

Rain chances will increase for the weekend as an area of low pressure forms off the coast. Temperatures will be close to normal, with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Meteorologist April Loveland

