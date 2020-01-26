Family of 5 found dead in eastern North Carolina

VANCEBORO, N.C. – A couple and three children were found dead in their home in eastern North Carolina in what authorities say likely was a murder-suicide.

Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes told multiple media outlets that investigators found the five on Friday afternoon in their Vanceboro home.

He identified the adults killed as Michael Jay Ireland and his wife, April, and three children ages 8 months, 3 years old and 4 years old.

Hughes said the deaths are being investigated as a murder-suicide, pending the autopsy results.

He added that there’s no continuing threat to the community. Hughes said he expects to have more information Monday.