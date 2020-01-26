Newport News Police mourn officer’s death, provide more details of deadly incident

Arizona, California cases push US tally of new virus to 5

January 26, 2020

LOS ANGELES – Health officials say the U.S. has five confirmed cases of the new pneumonia-like virus from China.

Two new confirmed cases were announced Sunday — one in Los Angeles County in California and the other in Arizona.

All of the U.S. patients had traveled to Wuhan, the Chinese city that is the center of the outbreak.

Other confirmed cases were in Orange County, California; Washington state; and Chicago.

