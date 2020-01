NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – An apartment fire in the City of Newport News left two people hospitalized Sunday morning.

The fire occurred on Deputy Lane, according to a tweet from the Newport News Fire Department.

The two injured occupants were taken to a local hospital; there is no word on the extent of their injuries.

This is a developing story.

NNFD units are on scene of an apartment fire on deputy lane. Two occupants have been transported to a local hospital with injuries. — Newport News Fire (@NNFire) January 26, 2020