Senate floor belongs to Trump team as defense case opens

The floor of the United States Senate now belongs to President Donald Trump’s lawyers as they push the Republican-led chamber for acquittal on charges he abused his power and obstructed Congress.

The Trump legal team is expected to insist the president did nothing wrong when he asked Ukraine’s leader to investigate political rival Joe Biden.

The lawyers already foreshadowed an aggressive, wide-ranging defense that will assert an expansive view of presidential powers and paint Trump as besieged by political opponents determined to ensure his defeat.

The attorneys open their case after a three-day presentation by House Democrats.

