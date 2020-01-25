Police investigating after Chesapeake man loses consciousness, dies in custody

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Chesapeake Police Department is conducting a death investigation after responding to a 911 call in the 2100 block of South Military Highway around midnight Friday night.

At 11:44 p.m., dispatch received several 911 calls for a man acting erratically in the 2100 block of South Military Highway.

Before police arrived, the man got into his vehicle and drove away. He then pulled over on the side of South Military Highway and began walking away from the car.

When police arrived on scene, they made contact with the man, identified as 46-year-old William Green of Chesapeake. Police learned that Green was under the influence, and he was taken into custody.

Prior to police transport and while still on scene, Green lost consciousness. Police and medics immediately rendered aid; however, Green was unable to be resuscitated and died at the scene.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.