Police charge two women following discovery of drugs found in prisoner mail

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. -Police charged two women in connection to drugs found in prison mail.

James City County Police was contacted on November 22, 2019 following the discovery of Suboxone strips found concealed in mail of prison mail room.

Virginia Beach 27-year-old Madison Nicole Babe and James City County 29-year-old Brittany Margaret Wolf were charged following the discovery.

The mail was sent by Babe and addressed to Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail prisoner Wolf, according to police.

West Point Police arrested Babe and she was charged with a felony offense for delivery of drugs to prisoner January 18.

Wolf was charged with a prisoner felony offense for the Schedule II drug.