ODU men’s basketball’s Jason Wade out for the remainder of the season with knee injury

NORFOLK, Va. – Old Dominion men’s basketball’s second-leading scorer, sophomore guard Jason Wade, has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a right knee injury.

He sustained the injury during Thursday’s loss vs. FIU after playing just eight minutes and scoring two points. With the help of Associate Head Athletic Trainer Jason Mitchell, Wade was helped off the floor after going down after a fast break attempt 10 minutes into the first half of the Monarchs’ 83-80 home loss.

His injury occurred just three days after scoring a career-high 23 points.

The Monarchs return to conference play Saturday night when they host Florida Atlantic in Chartway Arena at 7:00 p.m.