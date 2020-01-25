Norfolk Public Schools host job fair

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Public School invites all teachers to a job fair February 8.

Norfolk Public Schools are set to hot job fair at Norfolk’s Crossroads K-8 School at 8021 Old Ocean View Road.

Registration is set to begin at 8:30 a.m., and will begin panel interviews at 9 a.m.

Norfolk Public Schools is looking for teachers with experience in:

Art

Elementary Education

English

Foreign Language

History

Music

Math

Science

Special Education

School Psychology

Speech Pathology

Teachers are asked to bring a completed application along with copies of valid teaching license, transcripts, assessment scores, recent summative or student teaching evaluations, and references.

Teachers are asked if they have any more information to please contact Human Resources at 757-628-3905.

For an application, click here.