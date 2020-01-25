Newport News Police mourn officer’s death, provide more details of deadly incident

Mario, meet Hulk: Nintendo park coming to Universal Orlando

FILE – In this July 30, 2019, file photo, a Super Mario figure is displayed at a showroom in Tokyo. After months of being tight-lipped, Comcast executives on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, said the fourth park at Universal Orlando would be based on characters from Nintendo. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara, File)

Harry Potter and Hulk: Welcome your new neighbors, Mario and Pokemon.

A fourth park at Universal Orlando is being created based on characters from Nintendo.

Executives of the company that owns the Universal parks made the announcement during the question-and-answer portion of an earnings call Thursday.

They had refused to offer details about the new park when it was first announced last August, citing the competitive nature of the Orlando theme park industry.

In August, the park confirmed construction had begun for “Epic Universe,” calling it “the most immersive and innovative theme park” in its lineup. While executives didn’t then say which franchises would occupy the park, they promised guests would encounter “beloved stories” throughout the park.

