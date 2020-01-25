Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail mourns ‘tragic loss’ of correctional officer

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Officials across Hampton Roads are mourning the loss of a female correctional officer with the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.

Major Angelanette Moore suffered a heart attack and died Thursday, January 23.

“Major Angelanette Moore was an admired and respected member of the VPRJ family,” the jail said in a statement. “Major Moore was 100% dedicated to her chosen career in corrections. She genuinely enjoyed her work, and was committed to training and developing her junior Officers.

“Major Moore’s presence was that of a strict but always fair professional. Major Moore was dedicated to this Agency and the respectful and proper care of those committed to custody.

“Our thoughts and prayers remain with Major Moore’s family during this tragic time, and we will continue to provide them with assistance as they grieve her loss.”

The Williamsburg-James City County Sheriff’s Office, the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office and the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office said they are mourning the “tragic loss.”