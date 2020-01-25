Florida boy runs to honor fallen Newport News officer Katie Thyne

A Florida boy ran a mile carrying the Blue Line Flag in honor of fallen Newport News Police Department Officer Katherine “Katie” Thyne.

Zechariah Cartledge, founder of nonprofit Running 4 Heroes, runs one mile for every fallen first responder. According to Running 4 Heroes’ Facebook page, the nonprofit’s mission is to raise funds for injured first responders while paying tribute to those who die in the line of duty.

A video posted of Zechariah’s run in honor of Thyne shows him running seven laps around his school’s track, followed by two law enforcement vehicles, as bagpipes play.

After completing each run, Zechariah and his family present the flag he ran with to the family of the first responder he ran for.

