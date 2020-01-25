First Warning Forecast: Tracking seasonable temperatures to end the month of January

Newport News Police mourn officer’s death, provide more details of deadly incident

Skies will be mostly clear overnight with lows in the 30s.

 

 

Sunday will feature plenty of sunshine and highs in the low 50s, which is closer to normal for this time of year.

 

 

 

Temperatures will continue to trend in the low 50s to start the work week. Keeping a slight chance for an isolated shower due to a disturbance .

 

 

 

 

Meteorologist April Loveland

