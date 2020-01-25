× First Warning Forecast: Drying and clearing this afternoon, highs in the low 60s

We will continue to dry out from west to east through this afternoon as high pressure builds in. Temperatures will warm to the upper 50s and low 60s. It will become a bit breezy this afternoon with winds out of the west and southwest.

Skies will be mostly clear overnight with lows in the 30s.

Sunday will feature plenty of sunshine and highs in the low 50s, which is closer to normal for this time of year.

Temperatures will continue to trend in the low 50s to start the work week. Keeping a slight chance for an isolated shower due to a disturbance .

