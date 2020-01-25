Newport News Police mourn officer’s death, provide more details of deadly incident

Canada hospital says it has confirmed case of deadly virus

TORONTO – A Toronto hospital says it has a confirmed case of the deadly virus from China, Canada’s first.

China reported Monday a sharp rise in the number of people infected with a new coronavirus, including the first cases in the capital. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre said Saturday it is “caring for a patient who has a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China.”

Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health, said they are 95 percent sure it is the virus after lab testing was done in Ontario.

Officials said the man is his 50s and recently flew from Wuhan, China to Guangzhou, China and then on to Toronto on Jan. 23.

