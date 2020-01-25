Canada hospital says it has confirmed case of deadly virus

TORONTO – A Toronto hospital says it has a confirmed case of the deadly virus from China, Canada’s first.

Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre said Saturday it is “caring for a patient who has a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China.”

Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health, said they are 95 percent sure it is the virus after lab testing was done in Ontario.

Officials said the man is his 50s and recently flew from Wuhan, China to Guangzhou, China and then on to Toronto on Jan. 23.