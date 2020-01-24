What to watch: WGNT 27’s primetime programming week of January 26th 2020

WGNT – From old to new and comedy to drama, tune into WGNT 27 for news, sports, weather and entertainment, throughout the day and night.

A look at every show on WGNT 27 Primetime during the week of January 26th

JANUARY 26

BATWOMAN

“An Un-Birthday Present” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

MAKE A WISH – On the Kane sisters’ birthday, Kate (Ruby Rose) and Alice (Rachel Skarsten) contend with demons from the past, and an unexpected guest makes a surprise appearance in Gotham. Also starring Dougray Scott, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang and Camrus Johnson and guest starring Sam Littlefield. Mairzee Almas directed the episode written by Chad Fiveash and James Stoteraux (#111). Original airdate 1/26/2020. Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

SUPERGIRL

“Back From the Future – Part One” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, V) (HDTV)

JEREMY JORDAN RETURNS; DAVID HAREWOOD DIRECTS – As Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) tries to thwart a Toyman copycat, Winn Schott (guest star Jeremy Jordan) returns from the future. David Harewood directed the episode written by Dana Horgan & Katie Rose Rogers (#511). Original airdate 1/26/2020.

MONDAY, JANUARY 27

ALL AMERICAN

“Protect Ya Neck” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV)

INSIDE THE BUBBLE – With Tyrone (guest star Demetrius Shipp Jr.) back on the streets, Spencer (Daniel Ezra) is being a little overly protective of Coop (Bre-Z) and Laura (Monet Mazur) and finds himself in uncharted territory. Olivia (Samantha Logan) is nervous about her upcoming SoLA Muse Cotillion and tries to lean on Asher (Cody Christian), but he seems more focused on football than ever. Coop and Patience (guest star Chelsea Tavares) are trying to get back into a rhythm, but things get worse when Coop’s jealous streak comes out. Meanwhile, Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) alerts Billy (Taye Diggs) about what he sees on social media that makes Billy worry a little. Jalyn Hall, Karimah Westbrook and Greta Onieogou also star. Dawn Wilkinson directed the episode written by Mike Herro & David Strauss (#210). Original airdate 1/27/2020.

BLACK LIGHTNING

“The Book of Markovia: Chapter Two” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLSV) (HDTV)

THE HUNT – Jefferson (Cress Williams), Anissa (Nafessa Williams) and Jennifer (China Anne McClain) discover that the ASA is now hunting the entire Pierce family. Meanwhile, Lynn (Christine Adams) does the unthinkable. Cress Williams, Nafessa Williams, James Remar, Damon Gupton, Marvin Jones III and Jordan Calloway also star. Tasha Smith directed the episode written by Lamont Magee (#311). Original airdate 1/27/2020.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 28

ONE-HOUR SPECIAL

“Arrow: Hitting the Bullseye” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

A CELEBRATORY EPISODE – Get ready for the finale with cast interviews from Stephen Amell and the cast of “Arrow,” and executive producers Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim and Beth Schwartz. Original airdate 1/28/2020.

SERIES FINALE

ARROW

“Fadeout” — (9:00-10:01 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

STEPHEN AMELL SIGNS OFF AS THE GREEN ARROW; EMILY BETT RICKARDS RETURNS FOR THE SERIES FINALE OF “ARROW” – After eight seasons, and the launch of countless superheroes, the series wraps up the story of the Green Arrow (Stephen Amell). Emily Bett Rickards returns as Felicity. James Bamford directed the episode written by Marc Guggenheim & Beth Schwartz (#810). Original airdate 1/28/2020.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 29

RIVERDALE

“Chapter Sixty-Eight: Quiz Show” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LSV) (HDTV)

RIVERDALE HIGH VS STONEWALL PREP — Determined to give Frank (guest star Ryan Robbins) a second chance, Archie (KJ Apa) gives him a job at Andrew’s Construction. Betty (Lili Reinhart) channels her energy into taking Bret (guest star Sean Depner) down and defeating Stonewall Prep at the Quiz Show Championship, while Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) team up for an unlikely business venture. Finally, Kevin’s (Casey Cott) date with a new suitor takes a strange and unexpected turn. Cole Sprouse, Mädchen Amick, Mark Consuelos and Vanessa Morgan also star. Chell Stephen directed the episode written by Ted Sullivan (#411.) Original airdate 1/29/2020.

NANCY DREW

“The Lady of Larkspur Lane” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, L) (HDTV)

SEARCHING – While Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the Drew Crew follow up on the latest Lucy Sable lead, they also work to uncover who tried to kill Ryan (Riley Smith), leading them to a startling revelation. Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon, Scott Wolf and Alvina August also star. Greg Beeman directed the episode written by Erika Harrison (#112). Original airdate 1/29/2020. Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 30

SUPERNATURAL

“The Gamblers” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

YOU GOT TO KNOW WHEN TO FOLD ‘EM – Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) press their luck in a winner-takes-all game of pool. Meanwhile, Castiel (Misha Collins) hunts down a would-be murderer, but not for reasons one might think. Charles Beeson directed the episode with story by Meredith Glynn & Davy Perez and teleplay by Meredith Glynn (#1511). Original airdate 1/30/2020.

LEGACIES

“What Cupid Problem?” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

LOVE IS IN THE AIR WHEN CUPID SHOWS UP IN MYSTIC FALLS — After learning that Josie, Lizzie and Alaric are in trouble, Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) leads the charge to save them. Meanwhile, Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) seizes the chance to keep an eye on the latest monster in town in order to prove himself useful. Elsewhere, MG’s (Quincy Fouse) attempt at a perfect first date with Kym (guest star Ebboney Wilson) takes a disastrous turn when Hope enlists his help in her plan. Chris Lee also stars. Darren Grant directed the episode written by Penny Cox & Cynthia Adarkwa (#211). Original airdate 1/30/2020.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 31

CHARMED

“Dance Like No One is Witching” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV)

WORTH THE RISK – When Harry (Rupert Evans) comes down with a mysterious illness, Macy (Madeleine Mantock), Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Abigael (Poppy Drayton) must work together to save his life, and Macy turns to Julian (guest star Eric Balfour) for help. Meanwhile, Jordan (Jordan Donica) and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) embark on a dangerous mission in New Orleans. Michael Allowitz directed the episode written by Christina Piña and Nicki Renna (#211). Original airdate 1/31/2020.

DYNASTY

“A Wound That May Never Heal” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

WHACK-A-MOLE – With Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) back in the picture, Blake (Grant Show) attempts to comfort Cristal (Daniella Alonso) while he also works to reestablish himself. Fallon (Liz Gillies) decides to expand her empire and seeks a favor from Culhane (Robert Christopher Riley). Sam’s (Rafael De La Fuente) love life continues to heat up, and Colby is forced to consider lesser options for his plan. Kirby (Maddison Brown) and Adam (Sam Underwood) form an unlikely friendship. Also starring Alan Dale and guest starring Daniel di Tomasso. Brandi Bradburn directed the episode written by Bryce Schramm (#311). Original airdate 1/31/2020.