Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's edition of the award-winning Locker Room show, in advance of a week's worth of Super Bowl LIV coverage live from Miami - Wink checks-in with the Chiefs and 49ers on how they are preparing for the biggest game on the globe.

Plus, Megan reports on why college basketball is an international affair for several of our local men's basketball programs.