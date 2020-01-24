Terminally ill dog becomes honorary K9 officer and the internet can’t get enough

Grab the tissues! This sweet story is sure to pull on your heartstrings.

First, meet Eddie.

Eddie lives in Washington where he’s under the care of Mikey’s Chance Canine Rescue.

After Eddie was diagnosed with an inoperable tumor and given a window of 6 to 12 months to live, Mikey’s Rescue and Eddie’s foster mom came up with a bucket list for him.

The Pasco Police Department stepped in to help make some of the bucket list wishes come true.