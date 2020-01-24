STIHL recalls pressure washers due to injury hazard

STIHL is recalling about 16,400 pressure washers due to an injury hazard from the pressure washer’s nozzle.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, STIHL’s RE 90 pressure washer nozzles can disconnect from the spray wand when under pressure during use, posing an injury hazard.

STIHL has received seven reports of the nozzle detaching during use, but no injuries have been reported.

The pressure washer is gray and orange with “STIHL RE 90” printed on the front, according to the CPSC. The recalled spray wand measures 15 inches long and attaches to the spray gun. Interchangeable nozzles connect to the spray wand.

The pressure washers were sold nationwide from May 2019 through October 2019 for about $180. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pressure washers, and contact STIHL or an authorized STIHL servicing dealer to receive a free replacement spray wand.