Previewing the Virginia Opera’s “Cinderella” on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Gioachino Rossini's joyful and exuberant "Cinderella" will be taking over the Harrison Opera House as part of the the Virginia Opera's 45th anniversary season. Alyssa Martin, who stars as Cinderella, and Joseph Lattanzi who plays Dandini, join us to talk about the positive message behind the story and how it differs from the traditional "Cinderella" tale.

Gioachino Rossini’s Cinderella at the Harrison Opera House in Norfolk:

January 31st at 8:00 p.m.

February 2nd at 2:30 p.m.

February 4th at 7:30 p.m.

Virginia Opera

vaopera.org | (866) 673-7282

Photo credits for segment: Jimmy Lawlor courtesy of Virginia Opera.