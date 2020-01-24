Power banks recalled due to fire and burn hazards

Power banks are being recalled due to fire and burn hazards.

The Spare Power Bank is used to charge electronic devices and its lithium-ion battery can overheat and ignite, posing fire and burn hazards, The Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

They have a 10,000 mAh Grade A lithium ion battery, LED indicator lights, and a flashlight. The power banks are white and are decorated with various logos. PO number 1813582 is printed on the back of the power bank. The power banks measure about 5 1/2 inches long by 2 1/2 inches wide.

About 445 were sold in Canada but the power banks were also given to consumers as free promotional products at meetings or events nationwide from July 2019 through September 2019, CPSC said.