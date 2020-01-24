Police: Man arrested, charged with arson after fire set in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police are investigating after a man was charged with arson last summer.

On August 19, 2019, around 3:30 a.m., officials were called to the 2500 block of Entrada Drive for a report of a fire.

Investigators later stated that they believe the fire was intentionally set.

After several months of a unified investigation by members of the Virginia Beach Fire Department’s Fire Marshal’s Office and members of the Virginia Beach Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit, an arrest has been made.

On January 23, 2020, at around 11 a.m., investigators arrested Theodore Purnell Olsen, 45, of Virginia Beach. Olsen has been charged with one count of Felony Arson to Personal Property and one count of misdemeanor Destruction of Property.

Olsen is being held in the Virginia Beach Correctional Center without bond.

This incident remains an active investigation and there are no further details to release at this time.

