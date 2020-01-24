Pentagon: 34 US troops diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries from Iranian missile strike

WASHINGTON – Thirty-four United States service members were diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries following the January 8 Iranian missile strike on an Iraqi air base, the Pentagon said Friday.

Troops were flown out of Iraq Tuesday for closer medical evaluation of potential concussive injuries from the missile attack.

The Trump administration initially said no Americans were harmed in the strike, but later it became known that medical screening had determined that some of those who took cover during the missile barrage were suffering from concussion-like symptoms.

