North Carolina pastor charged with more than 100 sex crimes

Posted 6:13 am, January 24, 2020, by

A North Carolina pastor has been charged with more than 100 felony sex offenses involving three children, who were as young as four years old.

The Wilkes County Sheriff’s office says 58-year-old Rodney Luffman was arrested without incident at his home.

He’s a pastor at Open Arms Outreach Ministries in Elkin. Luffman is accused of abusing three victims beginning about 20 years ago, when they ranged in age from 4 to 15 years old.

Det. Amanda Boyd said the crimes allegedly continued for 15 years. Luffman remains jailed and it’s not clear whether he has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.

