NC sheriff: Man held woman in ‘sexual servitude’ for 5 years

Authorities in North Carolina say a tip helped them capture a man accused of keeping a woman as a sex slave for five years.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says 48-year-old Salvador Escobar is expected in court Friday.

The Asheboro man was arrested Wednesday after deputies received information from the National Human Trafficking Tip Line.

A release says Escobar is accused of keeping a woman in “sexual servitude” by withholding basic needs in exchange for forced sexual acts since January 2015.

Related: Man charged with kidnapping woman for ‘sexual servitude’ after North Carolina deputy hit by SUV

Escobar is charged with felony human trafficking. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.