Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast: Tracking showers early Saturday, return of sunshine and warmth

Here comes the rain…

Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms will roll in tonight and continue through early Saturday. Severe weather is not expected but a storm or two could produce gusty winds. Temperatures will start in the low 50s but rise to the upper 50s overnight.

The weekend will start soggy but most of the weekend will be nice. Expect widespread rain Saturday morning with showers tapering off by midday. Clouds will clear out quickly through the early afternoon. Highs will warm to the low 60s on Saturday. We will cool back to the mid 50s on Sunday with mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures will level off in the low 50s for most of next week, in the ballpark of normal for this time of year.

Tonight: Mix of Clouds, Rain Overnight. Lows near 50. Winds: E/SE 10-15

Tomorrow: AM Rain, Clearing Skies. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: S/W 10-15

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

January 24th

1940 Winter Weather: 21.6″ snow in Richmond over 2 day period

2000 Winter Weather: Coastal Noreaster 12″-18″ snow interior; high winds, tidal flooding along coast

