HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Two Hand Touch (www.facebook.com/twohandtouch) is an acoustic music collaboration comprised of Mike Gombas, Jr. and Kelly Huntsberry that has established itself as one of the premier acts in the area. They join us to play their original song, "Show Me Your Spine".

Catch them again on:

January 24th at 7:00 p.m., Wesley United Method Church in Hampton

January 25th, Pizza Chapel in Virginia Beach

January 31st, The Porch at Whole Foods in Virginia Beach